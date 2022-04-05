‘Nobody negotiated with Hitler’: Polish PM berates Macron over Putin talks

Poland's prime minister on Monday berated Emmanuel Macron for negotiating with Vladimir Putin, saying that "nobody negotiated with Hitler".

Mateusz Morawiecki questioned what the French president had so far achieved in his talks with Russia, amid international outcry over the killings of civilians in Ukraine.

"One should not negotiate with criminals, one should fight them...Nobody negotiated with Hitler. Would you negotiate with Hitler, Stalin, Pol Pot," Mr Morawiecki asked.

"President Macron, how many times have you negotiated with Putin, what have you achieved? Have you stopped any of the actions that have taken place?"

