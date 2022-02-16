Vladimir Putin welcomed Jair Bolsonaro, the Brazilian president, for trade talks on Wednesday amid ongoing tension on the Ukrainian border.

While many of Russia's meetings with Western leaders in recent weeks have featured a massive 20ft table, the pair were pictured in discussion over a much smaller desk.

Mr Bolsonaro this week brushed off pressure from Washington and his own cabinet to cancel his trip to Europe, justifying the visit by saying it will be focused on trade, rather than politics.

