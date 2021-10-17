The crew of a Soyuz space capsule landed safely on the steppes of Kazakhstan on Sunday (17 October), after filming the first ever to be made in space.

Russian actor Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko were also joined by cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy, who played an injured cosmonaut in the film.

The Kremlin has said becoming the first country to achieve such a feat would burnish the nation’s reputation in the field of space exploration.