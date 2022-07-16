‘Dont’ interupt me’: Russian ambassador snaps at UK reporter

The Russian ambassador snapped at a Sky News reporter when things turned tense during an interview about the war in Ukraine.

Andrei Kelin told Dermot Murnaghan he would stop the interview if he continued to “interrupt” the answers he was giving.

“Don't interrupt me,” the ambassador said.

“We have an agreement. If you will continue to interrupt me, I will stop the interview.”

Kelin made the comment after Murnaghan suggested Russia is shelling civilians in Ukraine.

