Russian cosmonauts arrive at the ISS wearing Ukrainian flag colours

Three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station wearing the colours of the Ukraine flag.

On Friday, 18 March, Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov launched from Russia’s facility in Kazakhstan, and were seen three hours later at the ISS wearing yellow and blue flight suits.

However, they have stated this has no relation to Ukraine, and that the suits were selected and packed months ago.

Mr Artemyev said they had a lot of yellow material so “needed to use it”, adding: “that’s why we had to wear yellow.”

