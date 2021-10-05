Watch live as the Soyuz MS-19 docks at the International Space Station (ISS), where an actress and film director will be welcomed aboard.

Actor Yulia Peresild, director Klim Shipenko and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov blasted off into space on Tuesday.

Peresild and Klimenko are to film segments of a new movie titled “Challenge,” onboard the ISS marking the first time a feature film will be shot in space.

The pair, who are due to spend 12 days on the space outpost, completed flight training in less than five months.

Shkaplerov is due to spend the next six months onboard, marking this his fourth space mission.