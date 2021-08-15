The Russian defence ministry has said that a Be-200 firefighting aircraft crashed in Turkey on Saturday (14 August), with five Russian servicemen and three Turkish citizens on board.

The Russian independent news agency Interfax reported officials as saying that the plane crashed near Adana, in southern Turkey, when it was due to land but there has been no confirmation of any casualties yet.

In the above video, you can see smoke being thrown up from a crash site of what appears to be the Russian aircraft.