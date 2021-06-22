20 Russian warships and submarines, and 20 fighter jets are taking place in a huge war games excercise close to Hawaii. The Russian authorities claim they are more than 300 miles away, yet unconfirmed satellite images from June 19th show them as close as 35 miles from the American islands. The excercise included the sinking of an aircraft carrier and is the biggest drill since the Cold War. The move will be seen as provocative in Washington DC, with America twice this month scrambling F-22s from Hawaii in response to Russian bomber flights.