Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean ‘destruction of democratic state’, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has said that the invasion of Ukraine by Russia would represent the “destruction of a democratic state”.

The prime minister also predicted that if Ukraine were to be invaded by Russia, what would follow is likely to be “a long and hideous period of reprisals and revenge and insurgency”.

Mr Johnson said Europe was on “the brink” of a possible war and was at “a very dangerous moment” in a speech at the Munich security conference on Saturday (19 February).