Russian missile strikes Ukrainian apartment block

A short video shows the moment a Russian missile hits a Ukrainian apartment block.

The footage was shared on Saturday, 26 February and shows the terrifying strike, thought to be near the Lobanovsky stadium in Kyiv.

Uploaded to Facebook, the post has gained over 200,000 views and thousands of comments.

The caption was written in Ukrainian, and explains there was “destruction” from floors 17 to 21 of the apartments block.

They added that “people are being evacuated”.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters