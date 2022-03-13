Russian MoD release footage of paratroopers attempting to seize Ukrainian airport

Russian paratroopers attempt to seize Ukraine's Hostomel airbase on the first day of the invasion.

The Russian MoD released footage of troops “conducting an air assault operation to seize an airfield” on February 24.

Plumes of smoke are seen after troops are thought to have swarmed the airbase.

While it remains unconfirmed, Moscow acknowledged five paratroopers were killed in a "special operation", thought to be the assault on Hostomel.

