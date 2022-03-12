Russian pilot tells passengers war in Ukraine ‘is a crime’

A Russian pilot denounced his country’s war on Ukraine during a flight.

The pilot called for an immediate end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

He said: “The war in Ukraine is a crime.

“I think sensible citizens will agree with me and will do everything to make it stop.”

According to Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherb, the pilot works for Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russia’s flag carrier Aeroflot.

