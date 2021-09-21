A third Russian spy faces charges of attempted murder over his alleged involvement in the Salisbury novichok poisonings.

Denis Sergeev, who used the alias Sergey Fedotov while in the UK, faces a string of charges that include trying to kill former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, his daughter Yulia and ex-police officer Nick Bailey.

The Skripals were left fighting for their lives in March 2018, when members of a Russian military intelligence squad are believed to have smeared novichok on Mr Skripal's door.

Security sources believe Denis Sergeev was the on-the-ground commander in the attack.