Russian tank swerves to crush civilian car in Kyiv, driver miraculously survives

A Russian tank swerved to crush a civilian car in Kyiv before revering back over the vehicle and driver.

Horrifying footage captures the moment the incident unfolded on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital as Vladimir Putin’s forces put the city under siege.

The tank can be seen swerving to purposely crush the car, before rolling back over it.

Incredibly, the elderly driver survived the ordeal and was later freed by passers-by and miraculously, he only suffered minor injuries.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.