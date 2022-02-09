Russian warships sail through Turkey en route to Black Sea for military drills

Six Russian warships are sailing to the Black Sea from the Mediterranean for naval drills, in what Russia’s Defence Ministry has said was a pre-planned movement of military resources.

Three of the ships passed through Turkey’s straits on Tuesday and the other three are expected to pass on Wednesday.

As Turkey is a Nato ally, they had legal grounds to shut the straits if Russia were to take military action against Ukraine.

That did not happen on Tuesday, despite fears of an invasion amid a build-up of Russian troops on the border.

