Russians cross Mexico border seeking US asylum: ‘There’s no democracy in Russia’

Footage shows Russians crossing the Mexican border into America as they attempt to seek asylum in the United States.

According to those fleeing, it’s near impossible to be granted a USvisa from Russia, so many are heading to Mexico, pretending they’re visiting for a holiday, before attempting to cross the border into the States.

One Russian native explains: “I tried to see a future in Russia”, adding “the fact is, there’s no freedom of speech or democracy in Russia”.

