Rustscript supervisor Mamie Mitchell broke down as she recalled the fatal shooting on the film set last month.

Following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Ms Mitchell is suing actor Alec Baldwin and the film’s producers, alleging they did not follow safety protocols before the weapon was discharged.

“I will never forget what happened on the set of Rust that day. I relive the shooting and the sound of the explosion from the gun over and over again,” she said through tears.

