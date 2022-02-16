An animated video that recreates the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has been released as part of a wrongful death lawsuit.

Ms Hutchins, 42, was killed on the set of the film Rust, when a gun being used by Alec Baldwin fired a real bullet.

Her husband has now filed a lawsuit against the actor and others who were present at the time of the incident.

An animated reconstruction of the alleged moments leading up to the shooting was released on Tuesday after legal papers were filed.

