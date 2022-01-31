Baroness Ruth Davidson fought back tears describing how Boris Johnson's government had made people 'feel like idiots' by allegedly breaking lockdown restrictions in Downing Street.

The former Scottish Conservative leader told Channel 4 News that people who followed Covid restrictions now 'felt like idiots' after it emerged that No 10 had played host to a series of parties throughout the pandemic.

"I am upset" she said. "I had constituents who felt guilty...they didn't hug a friend at a funeral because they played by the rules"

"They shouldn't be made to feel like that"

Sign up to our newsletters here