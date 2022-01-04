Ryanair flight parked on runway after 'fire onboard' causes emergency landing

A Ryanair flight from Manchester was forced to make an emergency landing in France after a fire reportedly broke out on board.

Flight FR4052 departed from Manchester Airport on Monday evening and was scheduled to land in Faro, Portugal, hours later.

The flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Brest in western France around an hour after takeoff after a fire was reported in the rear of the aircraft as the plane flew over the English channel.

After making an unusually rapid descent from its cruising altitude above 35,000ft the craft was seen parked on the runway.

