Floral tributes have been laid for Sabina Nessa near the scene where her body was discovered.

The 28-year-old teacher is thought to have been murdered as she walked through a London park last Friday on her way to meet a friend at a pub, police have said.

BCU Commander Trevor Lawry urges witnesses to come forward as officers investigate Sabina’s death.

The teacher was walking through Cator Park in southeast London at about 8.30pm while heading towards the Depot bar in Kidbrooke Village when she was attacked.

Her body was found near the OneSpace community centre in the Royal Borough of Greenwich on Saturday.