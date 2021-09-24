Members of the public lit candles and laid flowers at a vigil for Sabina Nessa on Friday evening.

The 28-year-old teacher was murdered as she walked through a park in southeast London last week and the community of Kidbrooke in Greenwich organised the tribute, which took place in Pegler Square.

Those who could not make it to the vigil, which was supported by the group Reclaim These Streets, were invited to light a candle on their doorstep at the same time in memory of Neesa.