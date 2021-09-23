A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of teacher Sabina Nessa.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that the suspect was arrested at an address in Lewisham on Thursday and is being held in custody.

Ms Nessa was walking to meet a friend at a pub when she was attacked in Cator Park in southeast London at around 8:30pm last Friday.

Her body was found “off the track” by someone walking their dog the following day.

Another man in his 40s who was held on suspicion of murder has been released under further investigation.