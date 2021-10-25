Sabina Nessa: Sister urges politicians to ‘step up’ efforts to protect women

The sister of murdered teacher Sabina Nessa has called on the prime minister and Mayor of London to “step up” to make streets safer for women and girls. Jebina Yasmin Islam’s sibling was attacked on her way to meet a friend in September, before her body was discovered in Cator Park nearly 24 hours later.

In an interview with ITV News London, Ms Islam said: “Boris [Johnson] needs to do something. Sadiq Khan needs to implement something for us to feel safe to walk the streets alone.

“We shouldn’t be going home extra early just because we don’t feel safe.”