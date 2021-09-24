Police release CCTV footage of the second man they are hunting over the murder of Sabina Nessa.

It comes hours after a 38-year-old was arrested over the attack on the 28-year-old primary school teacher just yards from her front door.

Today, detectives released CCTV of a bearded man wearing grey trousers and a black jacket walking outside a block of flats on Pegler Square in Kidbrooke, south-east London, on the evening Sabina was attacked.

Officers want anyone who can identify the second man seen in the footage to urgently get in touch.

Reports suggest the attack itself had been caught on CCTV.