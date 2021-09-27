A 36-year-old man has been charged with the murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa.

Koci Selamaj, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, was arrested in the early hours of Sunday, and a light-coloured Nissan Micra was seized from a residential street around half a mile away from the seaside town property.

Selamaj will appear before Willesden Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Sabina was killed as she walked through Cator Park in Kidbrooke, southeast London, on her way to meet a friend on 17 September.

Her body was found nearly 24 hours later covered with leaves near a community centre in the park.