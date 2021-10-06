A vigil honouring murdered school teacher Sabina Nessa has been held in Eastbourne, the seaside town where the man suspected of her killing her was arrested last month.

On Tuesday evening, around 200 people gathered at Eastbourne Pier to pay tribute and call for an end to violence against women.

The peaceful demonstration was marked by cheers and applause as those addressing the crowd spoke out against victim-blaming.

Later, the sky was lit with the lights from dozens of mobile phones, as a minute’s silence was held for Ms Nessa.