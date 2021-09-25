Sabina Nessa’s sister broke down in tears as she paid tribute to the primary school teacher, saying ‘she left this world far too early’ at a vigil in southeast London.

Police estimate that more than 500 people packed into a small square for the candlelit vigil where tears were shed in memory of teacher Sabina Nessa.

Speeches were given beside a giant photograph of the 28-year-old smiling proudly in her graduation gown, as her family sat nearby and wept while watching the proceedings as darkness fell.