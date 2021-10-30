Sadiq Khan received both his booster Covid vaccination and winter flu jab on Friday and noted that he was a “very brave boy” during the appointment.

The Mayor of London is encouraging those who require the shots to go out and get them, while he also called on the government to give more financial support to people self-isolating so they don’t “perversely go back to work”.

“I want to make sure everyone notes that I was a very brave boy,” Mr Khan said of his jabs.

“If I can take it, anybody can.”

