Sadiq Khan says further Covid restrictions ‘inevitable’

Sadiq Khan has said he believes new restrictions are “inevitable” — less than 24 hours after he declared a major incident in the capital due to surging cases of Covid.

The London mayor said the city had recorded almost 30,000 cases in one day and warned the NHS could “collapse” if measures are brought in too late.

But he also demanded a “major, major package” of financial support for the hospitality industry if the UK government decides new restrictions are needed.

