Sadiq Khan denies issuing ultimatum to Met Police commissioner Cressida Dick

Sadiq Khan has denied reports that he issued an ultimatum to outgoing Metropolitan Police commissioner Dame Cressida Dick, demanding she dismiss officers involved in the Charing Cross scandal or face suspension herself.

The Met chief announced last week that she was stepping down after losing the “confidence” of the Mayor of London following revelations about officers sending racist and misogynistic messages.

Mr Khan on Thursday addressed the situation, telling LBC that he was "angered and disgusted" by the behaviour of some within the force, but didn't give Ms Dick an "ultimatum".

