Sadiq Khan on No 10 Christmas party: ‘Rule-makers appear to be rule-breakers’

Sadiq Khan has hit out at those who attended the alleged Downing Street Christmas party last December, suggesting that "rule-makers appear to be rule-breakers".

The Mayor of London added that those in the capital are "outraged" over the scandal.

"I spent a lot of time over the last couple of days speaking to Londoners and the bad news is Londoners are outraged that rule-makers appear to be rule-breakers," Mr Khan said.

The mayor added that he is "worried" the public won't follow plan B Covid guidance after the "behaviour" of those in Downing Street.

Sign up to our newsletters here.