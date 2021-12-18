Sadiq Khan declares ‘major incident’ in London over huge surge of Omicron cases

The mayor of London has declared a major incident over the “hugely concerning” surge in Covid cases and rising hospitalisations in the capital.

In the last 24 hour period London had seen the largest recorded number of new cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 26,418 infections.

Speaking on Saturday (18 December), Sadiq Khan said: “The surge in cases of the Omicron variant across our capital is hugely concerning, so we are once again declaring a major incident because of the threat of COVID-19 to our city.”