Sadiq Khan marked the 16th anniversary of the London bombings by laying a wreath at the Hyde Park memorial.

The Mayor of London, along with other leaders, paid his respects to those that lost their lives on 7 July 2005 at the annual wreath-laying ceremony in central London.

This year’s event took place at 8:50am on Wednesday morning, coinciding with the time of the first terror attack 16 years ago.

The memorial in Hyde Park consists of 52 stainless steel pillars that stand together in four clusters, representing each person who died in the bombings.