Sadiq Khan urges UK to ‘do more’ to assist refugees from Ukraine

Sadiq Khan joined a march through London in support of Ukraine and said that the UK should be doing “much more” to aid the country’s refugees.

The crowd gathered near Hyde Park on Saturday afternoon for a vigil in support of the people of Ukraine.

Speaking ahead of the demonstration, Mr Khan said he was there to condemn Russia’s “barbaric aggression”.

He told the PA news agency: “It is important throughout the next few days, weeks to make it far, far easier, and much more easier for those who are fleeing Ukraine to come here.”