The London Mayor Sadiq Khan has described the national issue of violence against women and girls as an ‘epidemic’ in the wake of the death of Sabina Nessa.

The teacher is thought to have been murdered during a five-minute walk to meet a friend at a pub, police said.

Officers investigating the killing of the 28-year-old said she left her home on Astell Road and walked through Cator Park last Friday towards The Depot bar in Pegler Square, Kidbrooke Village, when she was attacked.