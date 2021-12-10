Sajid Javid said he was "very upset" after watching the video of the prime minister's adviser joking about a Downing Street Christmas party during Tier 3 restrictions last year.

The health secretary told Sky News he pulled out of yesterday's (Wednesday's) interviews because of how upset he was after seeing Allegra Stratton laughing and joking.

He said: "To be honest, I was upset by that video that would have seen, your viewers would have seen.

"I was upset by it, I think a lot of your viewers would have been upset by it, the prime minister was."

