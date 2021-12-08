BBC reporter says ‘Sajid Javid is nowhere to be seen’ ahead of scheduled interview

BBC’s chief political correspondent Adam Fleming stood outside Downing Street on Wednesday morning to explain that Sajid Javid, the health secretary, did not appear for his TV interview.

It is reported that government ministers have been pulled from making the regular media rounds after a leaked clip appeared to show No10 special advisers joking about last year’s Christmas party that they have since denied took place.

“Sajid Javid is nowhere to be seen or heard this morning,” Fleming said.

“But then, if you were a cabinet minister, would you want to be on TV defending all of this?”

