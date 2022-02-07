Sajid Javid brands Carrie Johnson criticism ‘sexist and misogynistic’

Sajid Javid had stood up for Carrie Johnson, following the recent backlash as a result of the new tell-all book by Lord Ashcroft, First Lady.

Speaking on today’s BBC Breakfast, he was asked by host Dan Walker: “Some of the accusations made against the prime minster’s partner”, “do you think that’s fair, do you think that’s right?”

Javid replied: “I just think as a general rule, a politician’s partner - any politician, any party - a politician’s partner should be off limits”, before calling the claims “sexist” and “misogynistic”.

