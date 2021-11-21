Sajid Javid has suggested the UK can “look forward to Christmas together”, playing down the need for Covid plan B measures.

The health secretary was appearing on Trevor Phillips on Sunday when he was asked if further measures will be needed to combat coronavirus over the winter period, amid news that a number of European countries are returning to lockdowns of some sort.

“What’s made a real difference here in the UK is our booster programme,” Mr Javid said.

“Let’s look forward to Christmas together,” he added, urging the public to get their shots.

