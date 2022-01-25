Watch live as Sajid Javid quizzed by MPs as Covid Plan B rules end

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, is taking part in an accountability hearing after the UK dropped plan B Covid restrictions.

He will be facing questions from MPs on the Health and Social Care Committee and is expected to cover a number of topics including the government’s workforce strategy and provisions set out in the Health and Care Bill.

The committee is also expected to question Mr Javid on plans for the next stage of the Covid pandemic and the impact of mandatory vaccinations for healthcare workers.

