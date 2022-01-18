Watch live as Sajid Javid takes questions from MPs on Covid recovery

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, is taking questions in the House of Commons on Tuesday (18 January).

He will be speaking after reports emerged that suggest the government is drawing up plans phase out all coronavirus restrictions in England from as early as March.

The Guardian claims that Boris Johnson’s intention would be to let the country live with the virus.

Ending mandatory self-isolation for those who test positive for Covid-19 is said to be amongst the plans being discussed.

