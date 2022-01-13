Watch live as health secretary Sajid Javid gives Covid update

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, is giving an update on Covid-19 in the House of Commons.

His statement comes on the day that Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam stepped down from his role as England’s deputy chief medical officer.

“It’s been an honour to work with JVT and I am hugely grateful for his advice and the vital role he has played in our vaccination programme,” Javid wrote on Twitter, reacting to the news.

His Covid update also comes in the wake of Boris Johnson pledging to reduce the isolation period after a positive test “as fast as possible”.

