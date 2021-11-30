Sajid Javid escorts reporter to get Covid booster vaccine

Health Secretary Sajid Javid did his good deed for the day on Monday (29 November) when he personally convinced and escorted Sky News political correspondent Jon Craig to get his Covid booster shot at St Thomas’ Hospital in London.

Javid was preparing for an interview with Craig on the subject of booster vaccines for Covid, when the reporter admitted he hadn’t had his third shot of the vaccine yet despite being 64.

Craig seemed initially reluctant to do it there and then, but after some light persuasion from Javid he eventually relented.