Sajid Javid apologises for suggesting people must not 'cower' from Covid-19

Boris Johnson’s new health secretary has apologised for saying people had been “cowering” from Covid-19 by following earlier restrictions.

Sajid Javid admitted to a “poor choice of words” and said he did not mean to minimise the impact of the pandemic.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats accused the Cabinet minister of “offensive and ill-informed comments” and noted that 1 in 60 peple in the UK were still estimated to be shielding for medical reasons.

“I’ve deleted a tweet which used the word ‘cower’,” Mr Javid said in a statement on Sunday.