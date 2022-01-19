Sajid Javid defends 'vindicated' Prime Minister who showed 'leadership' during Covid

Sajid Javid backed Boris Johnson during his Covid press conference after senior Tory MP David Davis called on the prime minister to resign.

The health secretary led today's media briefing to confirm plan B was being scrapped hours after the prime minister faced a string of "Partygate" questions during today's PMQs.

Mr Javid said: "The prime minister has shown leadership throughout."

He added: "The central decision that he made which was to absolutely focus on boosters has been vindicated.”

The health secretary's comments come hour after senior Tory MP David Davis called on the prime minister to resign.

