Sajid Javid has described the racist abuse he suffered growing up, admitting that he was “called a p*** nearly every day”.

The health secretary was discussing the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal during an appearance on Sky News when he spoke of his own experiences.

“The people doing this report had these views that somehow being called p*** is banter,” Mr Javid said.

“It’s not. It never has been. When I was growing up as a kid I was called p*** almost every day at school. I didn’t like it then, I don’t like it now.”

