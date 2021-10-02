Sajid Javid has said the petrol situation is “stabilising” in most parts of England.

The government announced on Friday that the military is being deployed as a precaution next week to help re-fuel stations, with the health secretary confirming that there "is enough fuel in the country."

"Over the last few weeks there hasn't been a problem with the actual supply of fuel," he told BBC Breakfast.

"I think the measures that have been taken over the last couple of weeks are helping. It seems the situation is stabilising."