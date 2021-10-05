Sajid Javid said health and social care “begins at home” and people should not always go first to the State but to family instead.

The Health Secretary outlined his plans for the NHS during his Conservative Party conference speech on Tuesday and said 2022 would be a “year of renewal and reform” for the NHS.

Mr.Javid said: “The State was needed in this pandemic more than any time in peacetime. But Government shouldn’t own all risks and responsibilities in life. We as citizens have to take some responsibility for our health too.”