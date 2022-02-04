Keir Starmer 'deserves respect' for DPP job, says Sajid Javid

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has become the second senior minister to distance himself from Boris Johnson’s controversial attack on Sir Keir Starmer.

Mr Javid said the Labour leader had done a “good job” when he was director of public prosecutions and deserved “absolute respect” for his work in the post.

His comments came after Mr Johnson’s long-standing policy chief Munira Mirza dramatically quit on Thursday citing his refusal to withdraw his claim that Sir Keir had failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile for child sex offences.

